Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Some near record high temperatures for the Denver metro area Tuesday

Cold front swings through Colorado on Wednesday, another string of 60s in store for the metro area starting Thursday
It will be another incredibly mild day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Eastern Plains.
2-25-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

If you liked Monday, you'll love Tuesday! It will be another unseasonably warm day across the Denver metro area, with high temmperatures about 20 degrees above normal.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

Look for breezy, dry and warm conditions across the Denver metro area Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s.

The next storm is moving into the mountains Tuesday morning and will linger throughout the day, bringing light snowfall (less than a couple of inches) to the high country. It'll bring a better chance of powerful winds to the northern Front Range mountains and foothills. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph in those locations, with 30 mph gusts possible in the Denver metro Tuesday.

A cold front will swing through the state tonight and that will lead to a 20 degree cool down on Wednesday. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky.

After that, temperatures skyrocket back to the 60s as another high pressure system moves in, bringing mild and dry weather to the region through the weekend. Get outside and enjoy it while it lasts!

It looks like Denver could see a few rain and snow showers early next week.

Some near-record high temperatures for the Denver metro area Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team