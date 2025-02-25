If you liked Monday, you'll love Tuesday! It will be another unseasonably warm day across the Denver metro area, with high temmperatures about 20 degrees above normal.

Design by Landon Haaf

Look for breezy, dry and warm conditions across the Denver metro area Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s.

The next storm is moving into the mountains Tuesday morning and will linger throughout the day, bringing light snowfall (less than a couple of inches) to the high country. It'll bring a better chance of powerful winds to the northern Front Range mountains and foothills. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph in those locations, with 30 mph gusts possible in the Denver metro Tuesday.

A cold front will swing through the state tonight and that will lead to a 20 degree cool down on Wednesday. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky.

After that, temperatures skyrocket back to the 60s as another high pressure system moves in, bringing mild and dry weather to the region through the weekend. Get outside and enjoy it while it lasts!

It looks like Denver could see a few rain and snow showers early next week.

Some near-record high temperatures for the Denver metro area Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.