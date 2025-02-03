Some near record high temperatures across the Denver metro area Monday

DENVER- The winds are starting to die down along the Front Range, but we're still seeing gusts between 30 to 50 mph Monday morning.

These downsloping winds out of the west are leading to some incredibly mild temperatures for the early morning drive. We are seeing temperatures 50s and even some low 60s as you step out the door on this Monday.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures soaring a solid 15 degrees above normal Monday. We're calling for a high of 69 degrees in Denver. The record high is 70 degrees, set back in 1954. It will be quite a bit cooler over the northeastern corner of the state, with a cold front pushing in early. We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s near Fort Morgan and Sterling.

This cold front will move in over the northeastern plains Monday night, bringing cooler temperatures and the possibility of low clouds or fog, particularly in Lincoln County and the South Platte River Valley.

By midweek, on Wednesday, a weather system will bring snow showers to the mountains. Strong westerly winds will pick up across much of the region, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in the mountains and 40 mph on the plains. We'll see highs in the 50s to low 60s end the week.

Our next storm will usher in some much cooler weather for the weekend. We'll see highs in the 30s and 40s, with a chance of snow. We'll be tracking this next cold snap all week long.

Some near-record high temperatures s across the Denver metro area Monday

