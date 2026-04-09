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Some much-needed rain possible across Colorado

Temperatures remain well above normal in Denver through the weekend, better chance of rain in Denver on Friday
It will be another warm and mainly dry day, with a slight chance of late-day showers. Temperatures will soar into the 60s by lunch and 70s by happy hour.
Some much-needed rain possible across Colorado
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DENVER — We're crossing our fingers and hoping for some rain Thursday afternoon! We saw a few spotty showers on Wednesday, but there's a slightly better chance of seeing some afternoon activity Thursday and Friday.

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It'll be a sunny start to your Thursday with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Despite the clouds, daytime high temperatures will soar into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers will move in by the late afternoon and evening, with some areas possibly getting a rumble of thunder!

Temperatures will dip just a smidge on Friday, courtesy of another cold front to move into the state. Highs will sit in the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for another round of more widespread rain Friday afternoon and evening — a slightly better chance of seeing wet roads for the Friday evening commute!

The clouds and rain stick around through the start of the weekend with temperatures holding in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. We could get a brief break from the wet weather Sunday and Monday before a stronger storm moves in Monday night into Tuesday. This would drop daytime highs into the 50s and give us a good round of rain in the metro and snow in the mountains.

The April showers we so desperately need are finally here!

Some much-needed rain possible across Colorado

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