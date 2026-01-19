Morning snow wraps up for a sunny but cold MLK Day

DENVER — Light snow wrapped up this morning from north to south across the Front Range, just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

Clear skies will prevail for the rest of the day, accompanied by cooler temperatures.

Highs will stay in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees across much of the plains.

According to the National Weather Service, Denver International Airport reported 2” of snow.

This year so far, Denver has recorded 9.7 inches of snow. By this time last January, we had already seen about 27 inches.

Tuesday brings a quick rebound with slightly warmer temperatures.

Additionally, winds will begin to increase, particularly near the foothills, where gusts could reach 50 mph.

The air will be much drier, so fire weather concerns may increase in spots that missed out on snow.

Looking ahead, a blast of Arctic air is set to arrive late Thursday night into Friday.

This system could bring a chance for light snow on Friday, especially along the foothills.

