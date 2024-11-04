After a sunny and mild start to the weekend, changes are on the way!

Design by Landon Haaf

It's a cold and snowy start to the week, with light to moderate snow falling across the Denver metro area.

You'll find the snow sticking on the south and west side of town, with mainly just wet roads closer to Denver.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in the mountains and will continue through early Monday morning. Skies will gradually start to clear across the plains and our winter weather advisory is set to expire at 11 a.m.

More sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s will settle in along the Front Range Monday afternoon, with light snow and 20s to low-30s in the mountains.

We'll get a brief lull Tuesday in between storms, but daytime highs will still be cooler in the low- to mid-50s. It'll be dry though, so don't forget to get out and vote!

We’ll be watching another storm system dive south from the northern Rockies, which could bring more cold, unsettled weather our way Wednesday continuing through the rest of the work week.

Snow will continue across the Denver metro area through Monday morning

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.