Snow possible in Denver, winter storm warning for plains, Castle Rock Wednesday

DENVER – Portions of the Denver metro, who missed out on the last wintry blast, are expected to see a first-taste of snow Wednesday as moderate-to-heavy snow is possible in Colorado’s mountains and eastern plains.

“The Denver area is bracing for its first snow of the season and right now it doesn’t look like we’ll get too much but hopefully a little snowfall will stack up on the grass tomorrow morning,” said Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant. “That cold front will be pushing through at about 8 p.m. here in town, so the rain showers that you see first will quickly switch over to snow, and we’ll be watching that snowfall increasing overnight into tomorrow morning.”

Moderate snow is expected across Colorado’s Front Range mountains through the foothills and into the eastern plains where a winter storm warning is set to go into effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

NWS Boulder

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder wrote that between 5 and 10 inches of snow is possible for areas under the winter storm warning, which include Castle Rock and Parker.

Counties under the warning include:



Elbert County (above 6,000 feet)

Central, Eastern Douglas County (above 6,000 feet)

Northern, northeastern Elbert County (below 6,000 feet)

Northern Lincoln County

Other Colorado communities under the winter storm warning include Agate, Kiowa, Matheson, Elbert, larkspur, Limon, Fondis and Hugo, according to the NWS.

National Weather Service forecasters added that "uncertainty is still very high" with impacts from this storm.

NWS Boulder

STORM TIMELINE

Bands of snow will continue Tuesday evening in Colorado’s high country with a few rain showers possible in the Denver metro area and urban corridor.

“By 10 p.m. Tuesday, we’re looking at all snow pretty much for the entire urban corridor and off to the eastern plains,” added Grant. “By 7 o’clock tomorrow morning, we’re waking up to a winter wonderland finally here in Denver. Not a ton of snowfall, but it will definitely feel and look a bit wintry.”

Winter weather advisories are also in effect until Wednesday for much of Colorado’s high country for snowfall accumulations up to 10 inches. Wind gusts up to 35 to 40 miles per hour could bring blowing snow and difficult travel conditions.

The NWS added the heaviest snowfall is expected between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

NWS Boulder

As of Tuesday afternoon, Denver was not under a winter weather alert. Check here for the latest Colorado weather alerts.

Denver has extended its Cold Weather Shelter activation, which began on Monday, through Friday at 11 a.m. due to cold temperatures.The Department of Housing Stability is providing 24/7 shelter accommodations at the Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), located at 4595 Quebec St., and at city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave., and 375 S. Zuni St.Multiple “front door” shelter access points are also expanding their capacity:



For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families in need of shelter can call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366

The blast of winter won’t last long and by Wednesday afternoon, only a few flurries will remain in Denver’s weather forecast, but the morning commute could be a little slick, according to Grant.

Wednesday’s temps will remain cold, with the high only reaching the low-to-mid 30s – only staying in the 20s to 30s in the mountains.

A few lingering flurries are possible in Denver on Thursday before moisture clears out by Friday, which should bring mostly cloudy skies and a high of 45 degrees.

On Saturday in Denver, expect dry and milder weather conditions with a high of 53 as overnight lows continue to drop below the freezing mark over the course of the next several days.

Sunday’s high temp in Denver will nearly reach 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine as afternoon highs remain in the upper 50s early next week.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.