Snow moving into the metro Thursday night, lasting through Friday

DENVER- Heads up! Big weather changes expected today. We'll be hit with some strong winds as a cold front moves in, and it’s gonna feel like we’re flipping the weather switch. Gusts could be pretty strong, especially south of Denver, with wind speeds hitting 40–45 mph at times. Temps will take a nosedive later this afternoon too —so we'll start the day in the 60s and end it in the 40s. So yeah, grab a jacket before you leave this morning.

The other big thing today? Fire danger. It’s super dry out there and those winds aren’t helping. If you’re out near South Park, the foothills, or anywhere east-central Colorado, definitely skip anything with open flames today. Denver’s right on the edge of this risk zone, but still — better safe than sorry.

Tonight into Friday, snow starts showing up, mostly in the mountains and foothills at first. For the lower elevations (like Denver), it'll probably start as rain and then switch to snow later on. We’re not talking a blizzard or anything — just a few inches here and there. But in the higher spots? Could be a solid 6 to 12 inches by Saturday. If you're planning on driving through the mountains, check road conditions first.

Friday and Saturday will be much colder. Highs will barely hit the 30s or low 40s, and snow will keep falling off and on, especially Friday afternoon. It’ll stick a little better Friday morning and again later in the day, especially near the foothills and Palmer Divide. Roads might be slick in a few spots, but it shouldn’t be a huge mess unless you’re up higher.

Good news: by Sunday, we start warming back up. It looks like a dry Easter Sunday- and the weather will cooperate for any easter egg hunts. Next week actually looks pretty chill. Temps should bounce back to more normal spring vibes — just some breezy afternoons and maybe a mountain shower or two. So hang in there, we’re almost through the weird weather rollercoaster.

Attach Search Reason

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.