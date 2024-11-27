DENVER— It's a wintry start to our Wednesday, and as a strong storm rolls through the region, it's bringing heavy snow the mountains. Now, we're seeing that snow hit the metro area for the Wednesday morning commute.

Design by Landon Haaf

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect over the mountains and Winter Weather Advisories cover Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor. Additional snow in the mountains will be up to 6 inches above 10,000 feet.

Travel through these areas could be quite tricky and treacherous, so it’s a good idea to plan accordingly if you’re heading into the mountains or traveling for Thanksgiving.

While we’re not expecting huge amounts in the metro, it will still lead to slick conditions, making travel tough on the roads.

The snow will move out Wednesday afternoon and evening! Thanksgiving looks to be pretty dry statewide, but it will be chilly. We'll see high temperatures only in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll see some slightly warmer, sunny and dry weather for the weekend. The mountains may see some scattered snow showers, but overall, it looks like we’ll be in for a quiet stretch after the midweek storm. Keep an eye on the weather if you’re traveling, and stay warm!

Snow hitting Denver for the Wednesday morning commute

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.