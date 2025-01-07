Snow continues in Denver through the Tuesday morning commute

It will be a slick and slow commute to work and school Tuesday morning. Snow will continue through the early morning hours, with around 3 to 6 inches of snow likely across the Denver metro area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midday and covers the Front Range, parts of the foothills, Denver metro area and south to the Palmer Divide.

Totals will add up to around 2 to 4 inches around Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley with 3 to 6 inches for the core of the Denver metro area and 4 to 8 inches along the Palmer Divide and up in the foothills.

Skies will gradually clear from north to south Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures only in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Bundle up!

Wednesday, expect more sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s in town.

A series of winter storms are set to roll into the state through the weekend. We'll see another chance of snow late Wednesday night so the Thursday morning commute could once again be slick.

Bitter cold air will settle in across Colorado Tuesday night

