It's a snowy and slick commute for parts of the Denver metro area Thursday morning. We're seeing a mix of conditions, with dry weather northwest of Denver and moderate snowfall to the south and east.

This storm continues to skirt across southeastern Colorado Thursday morning and will gradually clear out, but not before dropping a good 3 to 6 inches of snow along the Palmer Divide and a few heavier pockets on on the Eastern Plains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for these areas until 2 p.m.

We'll likely see around 1 to 3 inches of snow closer to the core of the metro area, with just a trace near Boulder. Skies will gradually clear out by the afternoon and temperatures will climb into the 40s.

Temperatures rebound Friday with highs in the mid- to upper 50s around the Denver metro, so it will be a warm and dry end to January.

Warmer weather arrives for the first weekend of February. Look for mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. It'll be perfect weather to take down the Christmas lights if they're still on the house!

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around early next week.

Snow across parts of the Denver metro area Thursday morning

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.