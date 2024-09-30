DENVER — Who is ready for another beautiful fall week? After a hot weekend, a weak cold front will usher in some slightly cooler weather to start the week.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with 50s and 60s for the morning drive. Temperatures will be about 7 to 10 degrees cooler than Sunday. We'll see highs in the low to mid-80s on the plains and 70s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week. This next front will drop us down into the 70s on Tuesday. It's a dry system, though, so expect lots of sunshine.

Denver weather: Slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid-80s to start the week

The "cooler" weather doesn't last long as the upper 80s and low 90s make a comeback on Wednesday!

Are you heading to the mountains to see the gorgeous fall foliage? This weekend will be picture perfect for it! Highs will be in the 70s in the high country along with mostly sunny skies. We're coming into peak season, so get up there while the leaves are still bright and golden!

Check out the best hikes, drives and train rides to see Colorado's fall colors in the map below:

