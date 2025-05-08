Skies clearing across Colorado for Mother's Day weekend

DENVER — Skies are finally clearing across the state and this will be one of the sunniest commutes of the week!

Temperatures have dipped into the upper 30s to low 40s early Thursday, but we'll quickly climb to near 60 degrees by lunch and into the upper 60s by happy hour.

This drier and warmer weather will settle in for the end of the week and through the weekend! Temperatures are on the rebound and we'll see highs in the upper 60s along the Front Range by 4 p.m. It will get even warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Mother's Day looks gorgeous with highs in the low 80 degrees under a mostly sunny sky — looking like a great weekend to get some plants in the pots!

So far, it looks like the above-average temperatures stay with us into early next week.

