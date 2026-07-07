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Showers possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Severe storms possible along the Front Range on Wednesday and Thursday
It's going to be hot again Tuesday across the Denver metro area. High temperatures will break back into the 90s by this afternoon.
Showers possible Tuesday afternoon and evening
Weather Lauren Brand 7-7-26
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — It's going to be hot again across the Denver metro area Tuesday. High temperatures will break back into the 90s by the afternoon. This is from a high-pressure system off to our southeast. The high country will be a touch cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s.

We have multiple air quality alerts in effect for smoke, as well as other particulates in the air, from multiple wildfires burning out west and down south.

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Showers possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

However, beneficial moisture moves in starting Tuesday. Clouds and showers will begin in the mountains and eventually push into Denver. These showers and storms will be slower moving. Gusty winds, lightning and areas of heavy rain will be possible.

These showers and storms could create additional challenges for firefighters battling those wildfires right now, as flash flooding is possible around the burn scar areas. The moisture will stick around through Thursday and will increase in coverage.

More noticeable warming is expected on Saturday as temperatures reach triple digits. Precipitation chances will be limited.

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