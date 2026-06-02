Severe storms possible again Tuesday; Denver could see first 90-degree day this weekend

DENVER — Tuesday will bring another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms across northeastern Colorado.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is a Level 1 of 5.

Widespread severe storms are not expected; a few stronger storms could produce large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

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There is a chance of a few isolated tornadoes or storms strong enough to produce tornadoes.

Storms are expected to develop this afternoon, with the best chance east of the I-25 corridor before moving to the northeastern plains.

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The threat of thunderstorms continues on Wednesday, although the severe weather risk appears lower.

Thursday and Friday could bring a warmer weather pattern with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to reach near the 90s for the Denver metro and eastern Colorado.

If forecasts hold, Denver could experience its first 90-degree day of the year this weekend.

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