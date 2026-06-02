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Severe storms possible again Tuesday; Denver could see first 90-degree day this weekend

Strong storms possible Tuesday with Marginal Risk in NE Colorado. Less severe Wednesday, then warming trend with isolated storms.
Strong storms possible Tuesday with Marginal Risk in NE Colorado. Less severe Wednesday, then warming trend with isolated storms and possible first 90° day this weekend in Denver.
Severe storms possible again Tuesday; Denver could see first 90-degree day this weekend
Tuesday future cast
First 90 degree day
Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday.
Posted

DENVER — Tuesday will bring another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms across northeastern Colorado.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is a Level 1 of 5.

Widespread severe storms are not expected; a few stronger storms could produce large hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday.

There is a chance of a few isolated tornadoes or storms strong enough to produce tornadoes.

Storms are expected to develop this afternoon, with the best chance east of the I-25 corridor before moving to the northeastern plains.

Tuesday future cast

The threat of thunderstorms continues on Wednesday, although the severe weather risk appears lower.

Thursday and Friday could bring a warmer weather pattern with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are forecasted to reach near the 90s for the Denver metro and eastern Colorado.

If forecasts hold, Denver could experience its first 90-degree day of the year this weekend.

First 90 degree day

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