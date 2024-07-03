Severe storms possible across Colorado's far Eastern Plains Wednesday

DENVER – It's a beautiful start to the day, with plenty of sunshine for the early Wednesday drive.

It will remain mainly dry and daytime temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low-90s along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Storms will be isolated around the metro area but there is a slight risk for severe storms across eastern Colorado between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest threats will be for heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds. We could even see some isolated tornadoes, especially over the northeastern corner of the state.

A cold front rolls in late Wednesday night, and it'll help cool off temperatures a bit on Thursday.

Do you have any Fourth of July plans? Whether your grilling or heading to the pool, it's looking like a gorgeous afternoon! We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s around the urban corridor.

Sunny skies and mid-80s are back Friday with low-90s for the start of the weekend. So far, it looks like the best chance of storms will be on Sunday and Monday of next week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

