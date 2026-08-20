Serious summer heat returns to end this week

DENVER — Many students are back in school and Broncos fans are gearing up for football season, but Mother Nature is reminding us that summer is not over yet.

Denver climbed back into the 90s on Wednesday and will again Thursday and Friday, with Friday's afternoon high likely to close in on the daily record of 99 set in 2023.

Wednesday marked Denver's 50th day of 90-plus degrees in 2026, already above the annual average of 46 days.

Wednesday also brought isolated severe storms to the eastern plains, as well as heavy downpours that prompted flash flood warnings for Pueblo and the nearby Aspen Acres Fire burn scar. We'll continue to watch the potential for dangerous flooding and debris flows in the area.

On Thursday and Friday, we'll again see chances for stray showers and storms across the high country and into the I-25 corridor.

Storm chances will increase this weekend as our temperatures start to cool, with highs dropping into more seasonal upper-80s by early next week.

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