It was a hot start to the week, but a cold front is now rolling through the region and we'll see a 15-degree drop in temperatures Wednesday!

Look for mostly sunny skies to kick off our Wednesday, with increasing clouds by early afternoon. As the cold front rolls through, the winds will kick up and the temperatures will drop quite a bit. We'll see temperatures near 70 degrees by lunch, with low to mid 70s by early afternoon.

A few storms are also possible Wednesday. Most of the storms will likely be confined to the mountains and northeastern Colorado. The biggest storm threats will be 60+ mph wind gusts along with brief but heavy rain showers. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the extreme northeastern plains, stretching into Nebraska.

The snow level will drop down to around 8,000 feet Wednesday evening, but with relatively warm roads, travel shouldn't be impacted too much.

Temperatures will remain mild through the end of the week. We'll see low to mid 70s Thursday through Sunday! It stays dry Thursday and Friday with a better chance of afternoon storms over the weekend.

Cool, soggy, spring-like weather returns early next week.

Seasonal temperatures in Denver for the rest of the week

