DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous and pretty typical August day, with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the upper 80s. The normal high for Tuesday is 88 degrees and that's exactly what we're expecting in Denver by 4 p.m.

This calm and mild weather will extend across all four corners, with a few afternoon clouds and minimal storms. Enjoy these fairly mild temperatures because we'll be back in the 90s starting Wednesday!

This will be another fairly long streak of 90+ degree heat that will continue through the weekend and into early next week. It looks like daytime highs will stay just below the current record highs in Denver on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s.

Fire danger will remain elevated across the western slope and it will get even hotter over the next few days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s by Wednesday, with low relative humidity and smoky, hazy skies.

The next chance of storms doesn't arrive until late Friday into Saturday for the Front Range.

Seasonal and sunny across the Denver metro area Tuesday

