DENVER — A cold front is rolling through the region Friday morning and we are in for a really nice change! We'll see mostly sunny skies early on, with 60s for the morning commute.

Friday's cold front will knock temperatures down into the low to mid 80s and that's about 10 to 12 degrees cooler than Thursday. We'll see an increase in moisture and some late afternoon and evening thunderstorms and showers. A few stronger storms could develop, especially over the northeastern plains and along Interstate 76.

It gets even cooler this weekend!! With cooler air filtering in and an increase in moisture, highs will stay well below normal and showers or storms will be possible each day. We'll see highs in the low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to early next week, rain chances increase even more, especially on Monday. Forecast models are showing impressive levels of atmospheric moisture, with conditions supportive of storms that could produce heavy rainfall and possible flooding. If this trend holds, Monday and possibly Tuesday could be quite cool and soggy, with highs struggling to reach the 70s across the plains and along the Interstate 25 corridor. Enjoy the cool off while it's here!

Say 'so long' to Colorado temperatures in the 90s for the next week

