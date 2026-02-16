Rollercoaster forecast: Strong winds, elevated fire danger and heavy mountain snow this week

COLORADO — This week will see a rollercoaster of weather patterns in Colorado.

Monday will be another warm day with highs near 70 degrees, which is well above normal for this time of year.

We can expect gusty conditions for the eastern plains and along the southern I-25 corridor, as elevated fire risk is expected.

Denver7

Stronger winds are expected to arrive Tuesday, with very windy conditions developing from the lower foothills east across the plains.

Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph will be common, with isolated gusts potentially reaching 60 mph in far eastern Colorado.

For the high country, snow is possible early Tuesday morning as a series of disturbances moves through Colorado. Blowing snow across higher elevations is set to begin Tuesday, which could lead to hazardous travel. Heavy snow is possible for much of the week.

Denver7

Winter weather alerts are expected to start late Monday night into Tuesday morning for the high country.

Drier and more stable conditions are expected to return next weekend.

