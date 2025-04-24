The weather pattern gets a bit more active over the next couple of days as southerly winds bring in some moisture, and a risk of severe storms.

We're seeing a pretty quiet start to the day, but thunderstorms will likely develop by 2 p.m. and continue into early evening. That risk of severe weather moves closer to the Interstate 25 corridor as the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains sit under a marginal risk of large hail and damaging winds. Storms will start to fire up around 2 p.m. in the foothills and metro and continue moving northeast across the plains through 11 p.m. We could even see some isolated tornadoes on the Eastern Plains.

Daytime highs will stay in the low to mid 60s along the urban corridor Thursday.

Friday looks like the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the 50s across the plains. Look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers across the state.

Warmer and drier weather return for the weekend as temperatures soar back into the mid to upper 70s. Blustery winds will move in, especially on Sunday, creating high fire danger for the Denver metro and plains.

Risk of severe storms closer to Denver Thursday afternoon

