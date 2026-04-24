DENVER — We’re expecting critical fire weather conditions to develop for parts of Colorado for the end of the work week.

A red flag warning remains in effect today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Front Range, foothills, Interstate 25 corridor and surrounding areas.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Red flag warning in effect before weekend cooldown

Southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, combined with very low humidity, will increase the risk for rapid fire spread.

A cold front will move through Friday night, bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation for the weekend.

The unsettled pattern will continue through much of next week with rounds of light rain possible.

Direr conditions are expected to return Tuesday before another weather system moves through later in the week.

For the mountains, we could have a few inches of snow, leading to minor travel impacts at higher elevations.

Overall, dry for Friday as changes are ahead for the weekend.

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