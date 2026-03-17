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Record heat possible in Denver this week with high temperatures in the 80s ahead

Denver warms into the 70s Tuesday and low to mid 80s by midweek — warm, dry and breezy conditions increasing fire danger across the plains
A strong ridge brings well-above-average temperatures to Colorado this week. Denver could reach the 80s and challenge records while dry air and wind increase wildfire risk.
Record heat possible in Denver this week
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Highs today with temps in the 70s
Red Flag Warning
Denver last saw 80° on November 2, 2025, with a high of 83°
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DENVER — A warmer and drier weather pattern is expected to arrive across Colorado through the end of the week.

A strong ridge of high pressure is moving into our region, bringing temperatures well above average.

Highs across the plains are forecast to climb into the 70s on Tuesday before rising into the low to mid 80s starting Wednesday.

Highs today with temps in the 70s

If the pattern stays consistent, Denver could challenge or break several long-standing records.

  • The record high for March 19 is 81 degrees, set in 1907.
  • March 20 record is 80 degrees, also set in 1907.
  • March 21 record stands at 78 degrees, set in 1995.

The last time Denver reached the 80s was Nov. 2, 2025, when the temperature climbed to 83 degrees.

Denver last saw 80° on November 2, 2025, with a high of 83°

As we head into the next few days, we can expect very warm, dry and breezy conditions to increase fire danger across parts of the plains this week.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a Fire Weather Watch issued as well.

Record heat possible in Denver this week

Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor burning and activities that could create sparks, as conditions will be favorable for rapid wildfire spread.

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