Record-breaking high temperatures possible across the Denver metro area Thursday

More hot and hazy weather is in store Thursday, and it will likely being the hottest day of the week.

We'll see one more day of moderate to heavy smoke along the Front Range before skies clear out a bit on Friday.

Record-breaking high temps possible across the Denver metro area Thursday

The smoke is coming into Colorado from wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest and even Canada. This will impact the air quality again Thursday. An Air Quality Alert is in place for multiple pollutants until at least 4 p.m. Thursday for the entire Front Range, including the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

Not only will there be high levels of smoke particulates around the metro area, but also high levels of ozone. If you have asthma, COPD or any kind of respiratory problems, stay indoors as much as you can. The air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for everyone while the expected visibility will be extremely poor.

Along with the haze, we're expecting plenty of heat on Thursday, as it'll be the hottest day of the week! Temperatures will climb into the lower-90s by lunch, with mid- to upper-90s by happy hour.

The current record high is 99 degrees, last set in 1963, so we will get pretty close to tying or even breaking that Thursday afternoon. Look for 80s and even some low-90s in the mountains Thursday afternoon.

There's a bit of good news as the wildfire smoke looks to gradually move out late Thursday into Friday.

We'll see a better chance of storms and showers on Friday, with highs in the low-90s by early afternoon and 80s by commute time!

More storms and showers are possible on Saturday before another string of hot and dry weather settles in starting Sunday.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.