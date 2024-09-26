Record-breaking heat possible in Denver Thursday

Thursday will bring more hot and dry conditions across Colorado — a trend that will continue through the weekend!

A ridge of high pressure anchored off to Colorado's west will keep weather conditions very warm and dry through the weekend.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low 90s. The current daytime high record in Denver is 90 degrees, last set in 2010. The city will likely tie, if not break, that by 4 p.m.

Thursday expected to reach highs about 15 degrees above normal

Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees above normal through the weekend. We'll see mid to upper 80s from Friday through Sunday.

Another dry cold front will race across the state late Sunday night into Monday, bringing a bit of a cool off for the end of September. We'll stay in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday before the 80-degree heat makes a comeback by the middle of next week.

Thinking about heading up to the high country to see the fall foliage? This weekend will be picture perfect for it! Highs will be in the 70s in the mountains along with mostly sunny skies. We're coming into peak season, so get up there while the leaves are still golden!

