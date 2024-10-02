The first day of October was beautiful, with temperatures much closer to normal for this time of year. Wednesday, however, the hot weather returns!

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer, with some record-breaking highs possible for Denver Wednesday afternoon.

We'll see highs in the upper-80s to low-90s on Wednesday, potentially making it the latest 90+ degree day on record in Denver. It would also break the current daily high temperature of 88 degrees, last set in 2005.

The winds will also kick up across the state especially across parts of northern Colorado. With the heat and gusty winds in northern Colorado, high fire danger will be a bigger concern. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Rabbit Ears Pass, North Park and across the northern Colorado plains from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. We'll see wind gusts between 30-40 mph, with relative humidity dipping down below 15%.

A cold front will swing in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, dropping daytime highs by about 10 degrees. Highs will stay in the low- to mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

And just like that the heat makes a comeback for the weekend. Temperatures will soar into the upper-80s Saturday in Denver, potentially breaking another heat record. The current record is 86 degrees, last set in 1997.

Record-breaking heat likely in Denver Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.