Record breaking heat is possible across the Denver metro area today

It's going to be another incredible spring day across Colorado!

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far and it will likely be even a little warmer today!

We'll see plenty of sunshine early this morning, with some increasing clouds by late afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s by lunch, with highs near 80 by 4 p.m. The current record high today is 78 degrees, last set in 1988, so we'll be watching to see if we tie or beat that record high.

The spring heat sticks around Friday as the metro will see daytime highs a solid 20-degrees above-average, in the upper 70s.

Rain and snow arrive late Friday night into Saturday as our next storm charges into the state. It'll usher in wintry weather and chilly changes to much of Colorado over the weekend!

We'll see highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 40s to low 50s Sunday. Look for off and on showers Saturday with some snow possibly mixing in overnight into Sunday morning in the Denver metro area. It'll be a cool day with some clearing late Sunday afternoon.

More seasonal weather returns early next week. We'll be back in the 60s by Tuesday!

