Rain returns to Denver metro on Thursday; snow stays mostly in the higher terrain

Tonight will stay quiet before a cool, cloudy Thursday with rain likely in Denver. Snow will stay mainly in the mountains and Palmer Divide. The system exits by the weekend, which turns dry and mild.
Calm tonight, then clouds and cooler temps Thursday with rain for the metro. Snow stays mainly in higher elevations Friday. Showers fade by afternoon, leading to a dry, mild weekend.
DENVER — We're in for a quiet night ahead, staying mostly dry and mild. The waiting game begins as the next system approaches Colorado.

Clouds increase throughout Thursday with cooler afternoon highs in the low 50s.

A complex storm arrives, and with models disagreeing on the details, confidence remains low for snowfall in the metro.

Expect rain to move in first. Pockets of rain and snow are possible later, mainly across higher terrain and areas farther east.

On Friday morning, rain will continue for most of the metro and plains.

However, the Front Range mountains, foothills, and the Palmer Divide could see snow accumulation.

Precipitation should taper off Friday afternoon as the system weakens and moves east.

Heading into the weekend, dry air returns with temperatures bouncing back to slightly above normal.

We should stay quiet through the weekend.

