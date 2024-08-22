It's a cloudy and mild start to our Thursday and more moderate to heavy rain is expected later in the day!

Monsoon moisture is funneling into the state and will lead to a better chance of storms and showers by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday marked the 50th day of 90+ degree temperatures in Denver so far this season. Thursday will be about 10 to 12 degrees cooler, with high temperatures in the 80s by early afternoon.

Look for highs in the upper-80s along the urban corridor and upper-60s to low-70s in the mountains. Most of the severe storms should stay east of the metro area.

Saturday will be a bit hotter and drier in the low-90s, followed by a windy and warm day on Sunday. There will also be a slight chance of isolated storms for the Broncos game.

You'll see mid- to upper-80s in Castle Pines, with a chance of storms each afternoon for the BMW Championship golf tournament.

Rain likely across the Denver metro area for Thursday night's commute

