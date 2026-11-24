DENVER — Some patchy fog across Northern Colorado and a few lingering flurries in the high country will give way to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with temperatures warming about 10 degrees compared to Monday.

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Quiet weather moves in for Thanksgiving in Denver

Tuesday's highs will reach the low-50s around the Denver metro as a quiet weather pattern settles in. Expect mild and dry weather in Denver leading up to and through Thanksgiving. Highs will climb into the upper-50s Thursday and low-60s by Black Friday.

Our next storm moves in bringing mountain snow late Friday into Saturday. The metro area could see a mix of rain and snow showers on Saturday.

Denver is still looking for its first measurable snow of the season at Denver International Airport, where records are kept. This year will be one of the latest first snows of the season; the latest on record was Dec. 10, 2021. Last year was the second-latest on record, with the first measurable snow arriving Nov. 29, 2025.

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