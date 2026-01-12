Quiet start to the week with sunshine and above-normal temperatures

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dry, mild weather continues Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. A weak front arrives Tuesday night with only a slight chance of light rain or snow in northeast Colorado.
Warm, dry conditions stick around through Tuesday. A weak cold front brings minimal impact Tuesday night, with cooler, more seasonal temperatures possible by the end of the week.
DENVER — Dry weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures take hold across Colorado.

Monday and Tuesday will both feature dry conditions, thanks to an upper-level ridge parked over the western United States.

Sunshine will be plentiful, and temperatures will climb above seasonal averages across the Front Range, plains and eastern Colorado.

If you’ve been enjoying the recent mild stretch, the first half of the week will continue to deliver.

Some changes begin on Tuesday night, when a weak cold front slides across the plains.

However, this cold front isn’t expected to bring big changes to the Front Range.

While most areas stay dry, there is a very slight chance of a light rain or snow shower, mainly across northeast Colorado from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

A stronger push of colder air may arrive later in the week, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal levels by Friday.

