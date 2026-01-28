Quiet for the Denver metro area with light snow for the mountains

DENVER — Happy Hump Day! Wednesday starts dry and mild statewide as high clouds increase.

Wednesday afternoon’s temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s to low 50s, which is slightly above normal.

Light snow is expected to develop late tonight across the northern mountains, spreading south into the Front Range and Summit County overnight.

Snow is falling across the mountains because the terrain forces air upward.

This allows clouds and snow to develop even with limited moisture.

There is a chance of lingering light mountain snow mainly along and north of I-70, tapering off by late morning.

Snow totals are expected to remain light, around 1 to 4 inches.

The plains stay dry Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

A weak backdoor cold front moves into northeast Colorado Friday afternoon.

Most areas remain mild for much of the day, but a few flurries or light snow showers are possible in the far northeast plains.

