Plenty of sunshine and 70s for the Denver metro area Wednesday

Even warmer across Colorado on Thursday
Warmer and drier weather is now settling in across Colorado. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon near Denver.
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 22, 2024
Skies have cleared across Colorado and we're seeing lots of sunshine for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures have dipped into the 30s, so layer up early on! A frost advisory covers most of northeastern Colorado until 8 a.m.

It'll be a mostly sunny day, so the warm up with happen fast! Daytime highs will jump back into the low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. The warm, windy and dry weather sticks around Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

Another system rolls into Colorado on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms to the state. The unsettled weather sticks around for the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday looks to be the warmest and driest day of the three-day weekend. Scattered storms are likely again Memorial Day afternoon and evening, but it looks mild and dry that morning for the BOLDERBoulder.

