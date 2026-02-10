DENVER — After a warm Monday, with an afternoon high reaching 71 degrees, we're expecting changes heading into the middle of the week, including increased moisture levels for Colorado.

Behind a cold front, the mountains can expect isolated to scattered light snow showers Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday night.

However, the amount of snow seems light. This added moisture will mark the start of an active stretch for the high country.

The most significant amount of snowfall is expected on Wednesday for occasional snow showers throughout the day.

Pattern shift brings light mountain snow and late-week rain chances

Some models suggest pockets of steadier snow on Wednesday night, while others do not.

Great news! There is a chance of light rain on Thursday night across the metro.

Temperatures will stay slightly above the seasonal average through Thursday but cooler than the previous days.

