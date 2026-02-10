Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pattern shift brings light mountain snow and late-week rain chances

Cooler pattern brings scattered light snow to the mountains Tuesday into Wednesday, with a chance for light rain on the metro and plains Thursday night
A cold front brings warm and dry air across the Colorado, with mountain snow showers midweek and spotty rain possible across the metro by Thursday night.
2-10-26 weather.jpg
Wednesday snow for the mountains
Thursday rain chances for the metro and plains
DENVER — After a warm Monday, with an afternoon high reaching 71 degrees, we're expecting changes heading into the middle of the week, including increased moisture levels for Colorado.

Behind a cold front, the mountains can expect isolated to scattered light snow showers Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday night.

However, the amount of snow seems light. This added moisture will mark the start of an active stretch for the high country.

The most significant amount of snowfall is expected on Wednesday for occasional snow showers throughout the day.

Some models suggest pockets of steadier snow on Wednesday night, while others do not.

Great news! There is a chance of light rain on Thursday night across the metro.

Temperatures will stay slightly above the seasonal average through Thursday but cooler than the previous days.

