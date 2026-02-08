Patio weather Sunday with highs in the 60s; fire concerns return Monday

DENVER — It will be a nice Sunday with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Making perfect patio weather for watching the Super Bowl under clear skies.

The warming trend continues through Monday, with some spots along the plains pushing near 70 degrees.

Although it feels like May or April, the combination of dry air, warmth, and gusty winds will raise fire concerns for Monday.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon for the northeast plains near the Wyoming and Nebraska borders.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph and humidity as low as 14% could allow sparks of fire to spread quickly.

Residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning and any activities that could create sparks.

A cold front moves through Monday night, bringing a slight cool down on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s.

A shift in the pattern turns more unsettled with better chances for mountain snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is a small chance for rain or snow east of the mountains later in the week.

