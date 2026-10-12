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One more warm day before big cooldown; metro rain, mountain snow on the way

This week starts with one last warm and sunny day, with big changes on the way. We'll likely hit 80 again Monday in Denver, with scattered showers staying mostly west of the Divide.
One more warm day before big cooldown; metro rain, mountain snow on the way
Cooler temperatures, rain, and mountain snow are on the way this week.
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DENVER — This week starts with one last unseasonably warm and sunny day, before big changes in the coming days. We'll likely hit 80 again Monday in Denver, with scattered showers staying mostly west of the Continental Divide.

Temperatures are staying well above average on Monday in Denver.
Temperatures are staying well above average on Monday in Denver.

Cooler air moves in early Tuesday, leading to a near-average fall temperatures topping out in the mid-60s. We'll see building clouds and widespread mountain rain and snow. The high country will get several inches of snow, accumulating mostly above 10,000 feet. The journey into the mountains on I-70 could turn treacherous Monday night through Wednesday with winter driving conditions expected.

Better rain chances arrive for the Denver metro Tuesday evening, carrying into a wet and dreary day on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop noticeably once again, with highs falling into the 50s.

Chances for showers stick around into Thursday, with highs around 60 to end the week. We'll see more sunshine and a warm-up just in time for the weekend.

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