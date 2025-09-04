One more warm day before a cold front rolls through Colorado

DENVER — We are in for one more warm day before our next cold front rolls through Colorado. We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning, with mid 80s by lunch and highs near 90 degrees by 3 p.m.

The mountains will start to see an increase in cloud cover as our next cold front approaches. The winds will also start to kick up along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The cold front will swing through Colorado tonight and that could lead to a few showers and some wet roads early Friday morning.

Friday brings a noticeable drop in temperatures, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. It'll be a nice break from the heat, but it also marks the beginning of a more active weather pattern heading into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will be setting up to our west, but within that ridge, several small disturbances will move through our area. We'll see a chance of storms on Friday afternoon/evening and then clearing skies again on Saturday.

Sunday will see more cloud cover and the chance for a few thunderstorms and shower for the first regular season Broncos game! Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees by kick off on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, we’ll continue with this pattern of daily afternoon storms, especially in the high country. While it won’t be a washout, be prepared for some quick-hitting storms if you're spending time outside in the afternoons. Temperatures are expected to warm back up early next week, with highs trending above normal — some areas could see low 90s again by Monday or Tuesday. .

