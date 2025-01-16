It's a gorgeous start to the day and Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Get outside and enjoy it while you can!

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It'll be beautiful before big changes move in Friday afternoon.

Snow will begin to develop in the high country early Friday afternoon and then across the plains by Friday evening. The first of two Arctic cold fronts will swing into the state Friday night, dramatically dropping temperatures for the weekend.

The snowfall will linger across the Front Range into early Saturday morning before gradually moving out Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the teens for highs on Saturday, and then the cold will intensify on Sunday as the second Arctic front barrels into the state. Some models are predicting temperatures that could be 30 to 40 degrees below normal, leading to dangerously cold conditions across the region.

Snow makes a comeback to the Front Range mountains, foothills and metro area Sunday late afternoon into Monday morning. Between the two rounds of weekend snowfall, Denver could see about 4 to 8 inches of new snow.

So far, it looks like this Arctic blast will stick around through Tuesday as temperatures won't get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

Don't forget to protect your people, pets and pipes during this prolonged deep freeze event!

Dramatic change this weekend from sunshine and 50s in Denver Thursday

