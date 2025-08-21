Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One more day of intense heat before a cold front rolls into Colorado

It will be an unseasonably hot day, with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s across the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon. We are in for a nice cool down, though, especially early next week!
DENVER — One more day of intense heat before some fall-like weather settles in across Colorado! We'll see lots of sunshine Thursday morning, with temperatures quickly climbing to near 90 degrees by lunch and closer to 100 degrees by 5 p.m.

Some areas may come close to breaking records, including Denver, where the record high is 99 degrees. Storm activity will be very limited, but we could see a few gusty storms in the mountains and closer to the foothills Thursday afternoon.

Our next cold front will roll in early Friday and will bring about a nice change. This front will knock temperatures down into the low to mid-80s and that's about 15 degrees cooler than Thursday. We'll see an increase in moisture and some afternoon thunderstorms and showers. A few stronger storms could develop, especially over the northeastern plains.

The weekend will be quite a change from the recent stretch of heat. With cooler air filtering in and moisture lingering, highs will stay below normal and showers or storms will be possible each day. Temperatures will also continue to drop, with low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday!

Looking ahead to early next week, rain chances increase even more, especially on Monday. Forecast models are showing impressive levels of atmospheric moisture, with conditions supportive of storms that could produce heavy rainfall. If this trend holds, Monday and possibly Tuesday could be quite cool and soggy, with highs struggling to reach the 70s across the plains and along the Interstate 25 corridor.

