DENVER — Some slightly cooler weather will settle in over the next few days. We'll still see temperatures above normal, but it won't be nearly as hot as Tuesday when Denver hit a high of 100 degrees. The last 100-degree day in Denver was on Aug. 5, 2022.

A weak overnight cold front will bring some relief from the heat Wednesday. Look for highs in the low to mid-90s around the urban corridor Wednesday afternoon. We'll also see a better chance of storms, with a slight risk of severe weather in the metro area and over the northeastern plains.

It'll continue cooling off a couple of degrees at a time! Temperatures will dip into the low 90s on Thursday and upper 80s on Friday, with a better chance of afternoon storms.

We're in for low-80s Saturday along with scattered afternoon and evening storms! The 90-degree heat is back Sunday and sticks around as we kick off the month of July next week.

