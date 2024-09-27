After some record-breaking heat on Thursday, temperatures will cool a few degrees today.

We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 80s this afternoon and that's still about 10 degrees above normal for late September.

A ridge of high pressure anchored off to Colorado's west will keep weather conditions very warm and dry through the weekend.

Not quite as hot across the Denver metro area to end the week

Temperatures will remain about 10 to 12 degrees above normal through the weekend. We'll see mid- to upper 80s from Saturday through Monday.

Another dry cold front will race across the state on Monday. We'll see low to mid-80s on Monday and 70s on Tuesday.

Are you heading to the mountains to see the fall foliage? This weekend will be picture perfect for it! Highs will be in the 70s in the mountains along with mostly sunny skies. We're coming into peak season, so get up there while the leaves are still golden!

Discover Colorado Colorado fall colors this weekend: Latest forecast, places to see gold colors Jeff Anastasio

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.