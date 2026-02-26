Not as windy across the Denver metro area on Thursday but fire danger remains elevated

DENVER — After a day of extreme fire danger across the Front Range foothills and Denver metro Wednesday, the winds have calmed a bit and won't be nearly as gusty Thursday.

We're seeing mostly sunny skies along the Front Range Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 40s for the morning commute. Snow continues in the mountains Thursday morning but will taper off for the afternoon, with more sunshine and highs in the 30s.

Thursday will still be a bit breezy, but as of now, we are not under any alerts. The winds will likely pick up again on Friday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 40 mph around the Denver metro area and plains with low humidity values. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning to Friday evening.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday, but it's still well above normal. We'll see highs in the low 60s Thursday afternoon across the plains, with upper 40s to low 50s in the foothills.

Temperatures skyrocket back into the upper 60s as we wind down the month of February Saturday. So far, it looks like a mild start to March with a few isolated showers Sunday evening.

A more active weather pattern is possible next week.

