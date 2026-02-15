Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Near-record warmth, elevated fire danger

Near-record warmth Sunday with highs in the 60s, but dry and windy conditions bring a Red Flag Warning and elevated fire danger across eastern Colorado.
High fire danger
We’re expecting near-record warmth over the Front Range on Sunday, bringing springlike temperatures and elevated fire danger for eastern Colorado.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 60s, with slightly cooler temperatures north of Denver.

Sunday brunch forecast

This is being caused by a ridge of high pressure, and downslope winds are helping boost these temperatures well above average.

Sunday is expected to be a nice day for brunch on the patio or spending time outside, but conditions will be dry and windy.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Washington and northern Lincoln counties with southwest winds that could gust up to 40 mph, and relative humidity

may drop as low as 11%.

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are possible across parts of the plains, and residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning or anything that could create a spark.

Fire weather concerns continue into Monday and Tuesday before a pattern shift brings cooler air and increasing chances for mountain snow Wednesday through Friday.

There is a chance of a few days of rain and snow mix on the plains late in the week, depending on how the next storm system tracks.

Precip forecast

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
