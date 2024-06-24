DENVER — It's going to be a hot start to the week! We'll see a few comfortable hours early on, with temperatures in the low 90s by lunch and closer to 100 degrees by 4 p.m.

Temperatures will stay hot, with some mainly dry conditions for the next two days. Expect highs in the mid- to upper-90s and triple digits across eastern Colorado again on Tuesday.

Typically in late-June, highs are in the mid to upper 80s in Denver. Above average temperatures are ahead for all of next week. In fact, we'll be much closer to the record high than the norm.

A Heat Advisory is in effect both Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A few gusty, late-day storms and showers will be possible, but the risk of severe weather is low.

Temperatures will dip into the low 90s on Wednesday, with a better chance of afternoon storms.

Near record-high heat in Denver for the next two days

