Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Near-record heat Friday before big weekend changes

Denver will reach the mid 80s Friday, not far from its October 3 record set 20 years ago
We're closing out the week with one more summer-like day, but big changes on the way this weekend will have it feeling more like fall!
Near-record heat Friday before big weekend changes
10-3-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — We're closing out the week with one more summer-like day before a fall-like forecast returns this weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies and calm winds with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s for the Denver metro area, 10 or more degrees above normal.

Denver will come close to matching its October 3 record of 88 degrees, set 20 years ago.

Big changes arrive Saturday: cooler air, more wind and chances for showers and storms move in. There will be better chances for rain in the high country, though the metro could see some as well. A dusting of snow is likely in the mountains at higher elevations.

Highs will drop down to the 60s for Sunday through middle of next week — much more like fall!

Near-record heat Friday before big weekend changes

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?