DENVER — Summer is still here and it will feel like it across the Front Range to kick off this weekend.

We're expecting widespread highs in the mid-90s on Friday. Denver's daily heat record is 96.

Spotty afternoon showers and storms are likely starting around 2 p.m. Better chances for severe activity are in store for the far northwest and northeast corners of the state. The Front Range should mostly see general thunderstorm risk Friday.

Denver7 Spotty showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Storm coverage looks a little more widespread Saturday, Sunday and even more on Monday.

After another mid-90s, near-record heat day on Saturday, we'll start cooling down to near-seasonal temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Next week is looking drier, starting Tuesday.

Watch the full forecast below:

Near-record heat Friday and Saturday, with afternoon storms and showers

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