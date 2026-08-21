Near-record Friday heat will give way to weekend storms

DENVER — Colorado will be feeling the heat to start this weekend, with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper-90s around the Denver metro. Denver will approach its daily record high of 99, set in 2023.

Friday afternoon will bring a chance for stray showers and storms rolling into the metro, though most areas will stay dry.

The Broncos preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High will be toasty, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.

Saturday will usher in a slight cooldown and much better chances for afternoon showers and storms, with potentially heavy rainfall possible for the metro late Saturday afternoon and later in the evening for the eastern plains.

We're expecting a similar day Sunday, with daily afternoon and evening storm chances and temperatures slowly falling back to seasonal highs in the upper-80s.

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