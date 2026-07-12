Near-record Denver heat Monday to start sizzling week for Front Range

DENVER — As Sunday's scorcher winds down, most of Colorado will stay dry. A few showers or storms may pop up along the Palmer Divide and west into Park County, though that activity will be limited.

Unfortunately, this weekend's heat will just be an appetizer for a sweltering week ahead.

A Heat Advisory is in place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday for the I-25 corridor, from the Wyoming border down to Douglas County. Denver will come close or could even match its daily heat record of 100 degrees on Monday, while temperatures are even hotter on the Western Slope.

An Extreme Heat Warning covers Northwestern Colorado and extends into the Grand Valley through midnight Monday night, with temperatures as high as 106 possible.

Monday could be the hottest day of the week, though high temperatures for the Denver metro will stay in the mid to upper-90s all week long. The foothills and mountains will climb into the 70s and 80s each day. Our next best chance for a cool-down and meaningful rain will be next weekend, with a pattern shift and Monsoon moisture potentially on the way.

In the meantime, firefighting conditions will be challenging with it so hot and dry. As of Sunday evening, however, winds across the High Country are forecast to be tame enough to avoid Red Flag Warnings from the National Weather Service.

Several large fires continue to burn in the state, though smoke will be more of an issue across Southern and Southwestern Colorado.

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