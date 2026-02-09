DENVER — It's another springlike day across our area and the plains, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday.

This warm weather comes with a few concerns. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for parts of northeast Colorado.

West winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, combined with humidity as low as 13%, will create conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.

Please avoid outdoor burning and anything that could create a spark.

Near 70 degrees Monday with critical fire danger across the plains

A weak cold front moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will help knock temperatures back down for Tuesday.

Tuesday, afternoon highs reach the low to mid 50s, which is still slightly above normal.

Behind the front, there is a chance of light snow showers in the northern mountains into Tuesday night.

A better chance for mountain snow arrives Wednesday night through Thursday, and possibly into Friday morning.

There is a small chance of rain and snow showers may also reach areas along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Denver7

However by the weekend, drier weather returns with warmer temperatures.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.