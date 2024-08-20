Skies have cleared across the state, and we're seeing plenty of sunshine and 60s for the Tuesday morning commute!

The air will be drier and hotter Tuesday, with highs returning to the low- to mid-90s for Denver and the Eastern Plains. If you're looking to cool off, the mountains are a great place to be. Highs will stay comfortable, in the upper-70s to mid-80s, with only a few isolated storms and showers popping up over higher terrain by late afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday, we will see a return to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain about right for mid-to-late August with readings in the upper-80s to low-90s for lower elevations and 70s to low-80s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a bit hotter and drier, followed by a slightly better chance for a few storms on Sunday. Early next week may bring a bit of a taste of what is to come in September as a cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Monday with highs in the middle-80s and lows in the low- to mid-50s!

Much warmer and drier across Colorado Tuesday

